Man Utd close in on £84m Griezmann; ‘agreement reached’

A former FIFA-accredited agent has claimed Manchester United have ‘reached a financial agreement’ over an £84m deal for Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The France forward has emerged as one of the world’s most sought-after stars with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG all keen to sign the player.

The player has an £84million release clause in his Atletico deal and despite claims from the player that he has ‘no interest’ in quitting Atleti this summer, Vincent Rodriguez claims the deal is virtually complete.

“A financial agreement between Atlético Madrid and Manchester United regarding the signing of Griezmann has been met,” Rodriguez claimed on Twitter.

It’s believed any deal for Griezmann, however, is entirely dependent on the club sealing a return to the Champions League, with the club chasing a route through both a top-four finish in the Premier League and through success in the Europa League, where they are through to the semi-finals.

Griezmann’s adviser Eric Olhats is also quoted claiming Man United were the first club to make an approach with the “most concrete interest”.

Olhats has said that claims his client Griezmann doesn’t want to leave Atletico for any amount of money “is false”.

Manchester United’s campaign to reach the Champions League next season, whether by winning the Europa League or sneaking into the top four, will be key to any chances of landing Griezmann’s services.

“We’re at the stage of gathering information from clubs who have a concrete interest,” he told French TV show Telefoot.

“There is an unavoidable €100m clause so that restricts the number of candidates. You have United, City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“United were the first to come and see us and the most concrete in their wishes.”

Whether the former agent is to be believed remains to be seen, though it would come as little surprise to see United wrap up a deal for a player widely regarded as their top transfer target of the summer.

Our Monday Verdict discussed their flirtations with the deal recently, comparing the saga to last summer’s pursuit of Paul Pogba.