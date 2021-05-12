Harry Kane will reportedly still be the subject of a transfer approach by Manchester United this summer despite the club talking Edinson Cavani into signing an extension at Old Trafford.

Cavani, 34, announced he was remaining at the Theatre of Dreams for another 12 months on Monday. He moved to Old Trafford in early October, penning a one-year deal with the club. And it was announced on Monday that the Uruguay international will play for the club in 2021-2022. It was a vital piece of business for the Red Devils and they are set for an important summer.

Cavani has been in great form for United and his extension was expected to trigger a transfer shift for the club this summer. Indeed, they were tipped by Gary Neville to move for Jadon Sancho, but abandon interest in signing a new No 9, including Kane.

“I don’t think they will sign another striker,” Neville said. “I haven’t got the contacts at the club I used to have, it’s my assumption.

“They’ve been desperate for Sancho and were criticised for not signing him. But they could look exceptionally smart if they get him this summer for half the price.”

However, according to Ian McGarry, United will still very much make an approach for Kane. With the striker unsettled at Tottenham and likely to leave, it’s a unique opportunity to sign one of the Premier League’s top strikers.

And while his fee would likely cost in excess of £150m, McGarry insists United are very much clear in their wish to sign Kane.

Speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, he made clear United’s stance on the Spurs star.

“Cavani’s contract has led to people speculating United will not look to sign another striker in the summer,” McGarry said.

“However, we have checked this and it is our information that that is not the case. It’s certainly not the case in the Harry Kane story.

“Kane is very much desired by Manchester United. They of course will be frightened somewhat of Daniel Levy’s £170m asking price for his captain. That is unrealistic in the current financial environment anyway.

“But it is our information that Kane is still very much on United’s radar.”

Kane is the Premier League’s top scorer with 21 goals this season, while he’s also weighed in with 13 assists.

Murtough nearing Tom Heaton deal

While any deal for Kane will take a lot of negotiating, United’s director of football John Murtough is nearing his first signing.

Working closely with football director Darren Fletcher and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Murtough has three main focuses this summer. Two of those have seemingly been set out by Bruno Fernandes.

The third of those is the capture of a new goalkeeper.

And according to reports, the club has reached an agreement to bring Tom Heaton back to the club from Aston Villa. The veteran keeper started at United way back in 2005. Now 35, the keeper has enjoyed a solid career, most notably with Burnley.

He now looks poised to return to United on a free transfer this summer. To that end, Murtough is reported to have sorted out the loose ends. That will see Heaton join United on a two-year deal from July 1.

Heaton will replace Sergio Romero in the squad and provide cover and competition for David De Gea and Dean Henderson. However, he could be promoted to No 2 were De Gea to complete a move away from Old Trafford.

