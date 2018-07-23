Man Utd reach out to Bayern Munich over deal for €60m defender

Manchester United could make a summer swoop for a Bayern Munich star, if the latest reports are to be believed.

The Bundesliga giants are reportedly looking to cash in on German international defender Jerome Boateng this summer.

United have already been linked with a move for Boateng in the current transfer window, and now Kicker claim that the Red Devils have made an “initial exploration” over a deal.

The report suggests that Bayern will ask for around £53million (€60m) for Boateng, and the Paris Saint-Germain are also on the tail of the 29-year-old.

Boateng questioned the comments of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last month after the Bayern Munich CEO said the club were willing to let him leave.

