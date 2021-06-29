Real Madrid are reported to have reluctantly agreed to sell Raphael Varane to Manchester United this summer – but the Red Devils still have work to do before an announcement can be reached.

United have high hopes of pulling off several major coups this summer. Their long-running pursuit of England winger Jadon Sancho has entered it’s second season. But that looks to be nearing a positive conclusion with Sancho now ‘on the verge’ of sealing the move.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s next priority will be the signing of a new centre-half as they seek a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

Spanish pair Pau Torres and Sergio Ramos have both been strongly linked, while Jules Kounde remains another option. But the option that would arguably provide the greatest guarantee of success is Varane.

He’s been chased by United for a number of years. But with his deal at Real Madrid now having just 12 months to run, there’s a growing sense of opportunity for Solskjaer.

Reports over the weekend claimed Varane has now said ‘yes’ over a move to Old Trafford.

They state the player has now told Real he wants to leave for United. Furthermore, Varane is said to ‘want a new experience’ after spending 10 years with Los Blancos, who are in a transitional period.

Now a leading reporter on El Chiringuito TV claims that the signing is drawing ever closer for United.

“The agreement is total,” Spanish journalist Pipi Estrada claimed after admitting Real face the unwanted prospect of selling the defender after his refusal to extend his contract.

And with time ticking away on his deal, he states Real have reluctantly accepted his sale this summer.

Furthermore, it’s reported that Real are seeking €60m (£51.5m) for Varane – a fee that would not put United off.

In addition, it was also recently claimed new boss Carlo Ancelotti has already accepted he’ll lose the player.

Real president Florentino Perez, however, is seemingly still doing his best to prevent the transfer going through.

Varane wages a concern for United

Varane’s agent is also reported to have already spoken with United over the switch.

There does, however, appear a sticking point, with the paper claiming the player is seeking £400,000 a week at Old Trafford.

That deal would see him installed as the club’s top earner, above David de Gea. It’s also more than the deal seemingly on the table for Paul Pogba.

Clearly there’s some talking to do on that front for director of football John Murtough.

As such, another journalist, Edu Aguirre, has suggested Varane could be using United to force Real to up his salary.

Also speaking on El Chiringuito TV, he states that ‘to this day, Varane does not want to leave’.

It wouldn’t be the first time that has happened.

However, there is a growing belief in Spain that United will get their man. Ultimately, it could come down to which side are willing to pay the defender more.

The capture of Varane would end a 10-year chase for the Red Devils. The France defender idolised Rio Ferdinand growing up, and he almost joined the club from Lens under Sir Alex Ferguson’s watch in 2011.

