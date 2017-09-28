‘Matic the ultimate water carrier; he’s been Man Utd’s outstanding signing’

Manchester United readers reflect on the stunning win at CSKA Moscow, with one highlighting which player ran the show while another felt that David Moyes must have been in charge of the Russian side!

Outstanding performance, not least because it’s away from home but also because it’s as far as Russia. We should have scored 7 or 8 but our finishing was poor.

Again, Matic was just a cut above the rest and ran the show it still astounds me just how good a player he is – not only defensively but his passing and dribbling are just top class; now that’s a proper “water carrier” there @wonderfuel gas! Martial provided the inspiration and Lukaku the cutting edge, they linked very well.

The only blemish here is the CSKA goal at the end but it’s clear we had switched off and Mourinho will probably have their balls for breakfast for conceding that one.

Onwards and upwards!

hatters

Been saying this for a long time,with no proper fullbacks three cb´s is the way to go. The options with wingbacks give us more players suited to this formation. Valencia,Shaw,Young are all better wingbacks than fullbacks. No brainer really.

Lindelöf is coming good despite playing on leftside. With his tecnique he is the cb who can carry the ball through the lines wich is very important,something Smalling is not capable of but i think Smalling is more suited to a back3 because of his pace.

Though Bailly frequently misspassed i think these three cb´s should play in the PL.

Dont think Jones thrives in a three cb line because he aint that fast and mobile enough. He is better suited to a back4.

Zico

I can’t remember the last time we looked so comfortable in the champions league.

That was only our second away win in 10 CL games. Whilst the opposition were poor, we took full advantage and Lukaku is looking like an absolutely cracking signing – 10 goals and it’s not even October!

There will obviously be much sterner tests ahead but don’t underestimate an away win in Russia.

We don’t need to praise De Gea because he makes big saves in every game, but special mention to Martial – what an exciting player he is and it’s so good to see him back in form. He could be amazing for us this season!

Something about this palace game worries me though, no points and no goals scored on the league yet – that record has to change!

happyhurling

An enjoyable watch for us all tonight no doubt but we have to admit that it was probably just as much down to the slow ponderous ineptitude of CSKA as it was our own qualities that should have resulted in a far bigger hammering than it did,due mainly to a great performance from their goalkeeper and our own profligacy in front of goal at times.

CSKA were so bad that you wondered if David Moyes was their manager,but as the saying goes you can only beat what’s in front of you and we did that with a bit of a swagger tonight.

Nobody was less than 8/10 and the only potential downside is that Mkhitaryan and Martial appeared to have picked up some sort of injuries tonight which hopefully won’t impact their availability for Palace at the weekend.

The big aim now must be to get this group won asap so as crucial players can be rested over the last couple of group matches,so a win at Benfica will just about nail it.

Lets face it,we ain’t going to win this thing or probably even get past the quarter finals but it’s good to be putting ourselves out there again with some style,unlike the last time under LvG when it was just plain embarrassing how bad we were.

Blacky

The result and performance was excellent – so glad Martial is being given his chance and he’s taking it this season, he had a great game, as did De Gea, Lukaku and Matic. The rest were good too though CSKA Moscow were very poor and gave us a lot of space which is suicide.

Was disappointed with the conceded goal though coz it summed up everything I don’t like about Lingard – he was so pedestrian at defending and couldn’t be bothered to do his part, allowing CSKA’s midfielder to build the play under no pressure whatsoever.

Roll on the weekend!

Sympathy for the Devils

The last time we played a competitive game in grey the players complained about not being able to see each other.

This time (albeit in much lighter shade of grey) it was the opponents that seemingly couldn’t see us because CSKA were chasing shadows all night.

That was as easy as it gets playing away from home in the Champions League and if we keep this up we’ll coast through the group stage with maximum points.

CSKA will be criticized for failing to show up but United deserve plenty of praise for an assured and ruthless performance.

roygbiv