Man Utd ready £15m summer bid for young, powerful right-back

Manchester United are ready to make a £15million bid for Chelsea defender Reece James in the summer, claims a report.

James, 19, has been in sparkling form on loan at Wigan this season – his first campaign in senior football.

The powerful defender has made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and getting three assists and scouts have been flocking to watch the player who came through the Chelsea Academy.

The Daily Mail claim United are just one of numerous clubs to be “keeping tabs” on James, whose 17-year-old sister Lauren plays for United’s women.

The tabloid report that “sources consider him to be worth around £15million” and United are tracking him and could launch a summer bid for the England Under-20 star.

The Sun claimed over the weekend that at Brighton & Hove Albion have had a £10million bid rejected by Chelsea for James, while Crystal Palace are believed to have lined him up as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has also been linked with United.

He is contracted to Chelsea until 2022, having put pen to paper on a new four-year deal before being sent out on loan.

Chelsea though are believed to be intent on keeping the youngster, who has been used a full-back and as a central midfielder by Paul Cook at Wigan.