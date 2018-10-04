Manchester United are reportedly preparing a huge offer to tempt Juventus into parting with one of their star forwards.

Don Balon recently reported that Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has become disillusioned at Juve since the big-money arrival of of Cristiano Ronaldo. That line of thinking has certainly not been apparent in the media activities of the pair, who have seemed close.

The form of Dybala has suffered though and Juve coach Max Allegri admitted the pair have yet to click.

“It’s about knowing one another, it takes time,” he said last month.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, United have entered the race for Dybala and want to make the former Palermo man their next big name addition in the attack.

Dybala has netted an impressive 72 goals and amassed a further 25 assists in 147 games since landing in Turin.

The report states that the Red Devils are willing to put a €120million offer on the table, however they are not willing to include Paul Pogba in any deal as they wish the negotiations to be independent.

Liverpool were linked with a huge summer move for Dybala, as they looked to finally replace Philippe Coutinho.

