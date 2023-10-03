Manchester United plan to sign a top Benfica star in 2024, Arsenal have learned of the price required to sign a prolific Belgian striker, while Real Madrid scouts plan to watch a £200m-rated Newcastle United duo in the Champions League this week.

TEN HAG READY TO PUSH MAN UTD TO SIGN ANTONIO SILVA

Manchester United are keen to push through a move for talented Benfica defender Antonio Silva in 2024, according to reports in Portugal.

The Red Devils remain in the market for a new centre-half, having decided to prioritise other positions during the summer window. But after Fabrizio Romano revealed over the weekend that a defender will become their priority signing in 2024, a number of options have sprung to the fore.

Indeed, while one of those in Jean-Clair Todibo appears to have ruled out a future move to Manchester United, claiming he does not want to ‘commit an error’ by leaving Nice and signing for the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag does have a couple of other solid options on the table.

To that end, Ten Hag is reportedly looking at both Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Silva of Benfica.

Per Portuguese paper Record, however, it is Silva – who has drawn favourable comparisons with Man City lynchpin Ruben Dias – whom Ten Hag plans to make a big push for in 2024.

The 19-year-old defender has been earning rave reviews in his homeland, boasting a 94% successful pass ratio and averaging six successful duels, four tackles and four clearances for every appearance this season.

Understandably, that form has seen several big sides taking an interest in his progress. And while Real Madrid are among those to be keeping a track of his progress, it is United who are reportedly ready to make a huge move for his services.

Prising him away from Benfica will not be easy, however. He has a €100m (£86.8m) exit clause in his deal, which Benfica are currently looking to extend.

Man Utd want Antonio Silva as Harry Maguire replacement

However, there is a belief that United could try and prise him away – possibly as early as the January window – which officially opens for business in just 90 days time.

As Romano explained at the weekend, however, United’s prospects of a deal almost rest entirely on their ability to offload the unwanted Harry Maguire. His deal at United runs until summer 2025 and they hope to move him on at the first available opportunity. Earning an estimated £200,000 a week, his salary is a big burden on the club with the England man now only fourth choice.

If they can sell Maguire, however, with Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa among his suitors, that will free United up to make a move for Silva.

The defender has described himself as ‘happy’ at his current employers and ‘focused on the season ahead’. However, it’s believed Benfica would be open to his sale if they received a sizeable offer for his services.

ARSENAL FANCY €80M BELGIUM STRIKER LOIS OPENDA

Arsenal have learned that talented RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda has a £70m release clause in his contract which can only be activated in 2025. (Philipp Hinz)

Juventus have been told they can only sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham once Ange Postecoglou’s side have identified his replacement first. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are moving ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal in the race to sign €50m-rated Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. (various)

Barcelona are reportedly edging Chelsea in the race to sign Corinthians’ teenage midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. (Sport)

Aston Villa are in the picture to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, who has long been on Man Utd’s radar. (Kicker)

Borussia Monchengladbach are being urged to do everything in their power to make Max Wober’s loan from Leeds into a permanent deal after his impressive performances so far. (Rheinische Post)

Chelsea are ready to make a big push to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in 2024 amid a belief he will be tempted by a double-your-money wages offer. (Calcionercato)

ANDONI IRAOLA SACK TALK GROWS AT BOURNEMOUTH

Reports in Spain claim Bournemouth are already doubting the appointment of Andoni Iraola with the Cherries winless and the Spanish boss struggling to get his ideas across. (El Correo)

Xabi Alonso insists he remains focused on staying as Bayer Leverkusen manager after being linked with the Real Madrid hotseat when Carlo Ancelotti departs next summer. (various)

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has sparked talk of a future move to Real Madrid by revealing he grew up following them as a boy, as he prepares to face the Spanish giants in the Champions League. (AS)

Barcelona plan to push through a major player sale in summer 2024 to fund permanent deals for Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, with Ansu Fati among the players likely to be made available. (Sport)

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are planning a January approach to sign Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante. (Calciomercato)

Olivier Giroud insists he’s not yet thinking of a new deal at AC Milan, despite admitting his happiness to stay if the chance comes around. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the progress of Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo, who they see as a possible long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. (90min)

REAL MADRID SENT SCOUTS TO WATCH €200M-RATED NEWCASTLE DUO

Real Madrid will send their chief scout to watch Newcastle duo Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak in their UCL match against PSG on Wednesday, ahead of a possible bumper double 2024 approach. (various)

Lamine Yamal’s new Barcelona deal contains a release clause of £1bn, ending Manchester City’s prospects of luring the teenager away any time soon. (Sport)

Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul Gonzalez has turned down the chance to leave Los Blancos following an approach from his former club Schalke. (BILD)

Israel’s brightest football talent Oscar Gloukh – who now plays for RB Salzburg – admits he is dreaming of a future move to Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Marca)

Inter and Fiorentina are both keeping a close eye on VfB Stuttgart’s Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Inter Miami have already held talks with Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric over a move to MLS next summer when his Bernabeu deal expires. (Cadena Ser)

Manchester City’s summer signing Jeremy Doku is being backed to become one of the best players in the world under Pep Guardiola. (RTBF)