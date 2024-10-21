Man Utd ready to jump all over stalled contract talks of top Barcelona star but Chelsea also lurking

Manchester United and Chelsea are still reportedly monitoring the contract talks of an outstanding Barcelona centre-back as they weigh up moves in 2025.

Uruguay international Ronald Araujo is the player in question, with the defender emerging as a top Premier League target after excelling since moving to the Camp Nou from his homeland in 2018.

Indeed, a recent report from Spain suggested United managerial target Thomas Tuchel had actually demanded the 25-year-old be his ideal first signing at Old Trafford before taking the England national team job.

For their part, Barca are reported to be receptive to cashing in on Araujo if Man Utd put €80m (£67m / $87.7m) on the table – assuming that a fresh contract talks do not end on a positive note.

Araujo has yet to play this season due to injury, with the Catalan giants currently sitting top of LaLiga after 10 games, although he does remain a major part of their plans.

Indeed, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken publicly about trying to keep Araujo and other key stars, with talks over new deals seemingly taking place already or set to take place soon.

However, sources close to CaughtOffside state that both Man Utd and Chelsea are still keen on Araujo and are ready to make significant moves if there is no progress over contract talks over the next few months.

Araujo’s current contract expires in 2026, with the South American having last signed a new deal with the Catalan giants back in 2022. That scenario means the centre-back could be available for a reduced fee next summer, given that he will only be a year away from being available on a free transfer.

Man Utd still need world-class centre-back

While Chelsea currently have strength in numbers at the centre-back position, albeit with a younger, less experienced group to pick from, United are still in need of an elite player in that position.

The futures of the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are also expected to be resolved in 2025 and it appears certain the trio will all be on the move.

Lisando Martninez remains the one real constant but has had his fair share of injury issues and has also been pushed out to left-back in the continued absence of Luke Shaw an Tyrell Malacia, while Matthijs de Ligt has not fully settled since his summer switch from Bayern Muich.

Indeed, the jury is still out on the Netherlands international after he failed to fulfill all the early promise he showed at Ajax at either Juventus or Bayern.

That leaves United still on the hunt for a top performer to pair with either Martinez or De Ligt, if he can get his act together, and Araujo is that man.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Eriksen replacement lined up / Sesko in, Zirkzee out

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Christian Eriksen is expected to leave Manchester United when his contract expires, while a battle with Manchester City to sign the Dane’s potential replacement is on the horizon.

Meanwhile, it could be one in one out in the striker department at Manchester United next summer, with a report claiming Joshua Zirkzee could be loaned out to make room for a far more potent Arsenal target.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal sought to sign new strikers over the summer. The Red Devils landed Joshua Zirkzee when paying Bologna £36.5m, though the Gunners wound up empty-handed.

Among the strikers Mikel Arteta’s side did explore signing was RB Leipzig hotshot, Benjamin Sesko. But, according to a fresh update from TuttoMercatoWeb, Man Utd are sizing up Sesko in 2025 in a move that would have consequences for Zirkzee.

IN FOCUS – How Araujo compared to De Ligt last season