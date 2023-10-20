Man Utd ‘ready’ to launch £44m bid for classy LaLiga star as Newcastle, Bayern Munich watch on

Manchester United are poised to rival Newcastle and Bayern Munich for Valencia youngster Javi Guerra, according to reports.

The talented 20-year-old made his LaLiga debut in April and has quickly established himself as one of Valencia’s key players.

Guerra, who plays as a centre-midfielder, has made 20 appearances for the Spanish club’s first team to date, scoring four goals and making one assist in the process.

He is touted to become a superstar in the future, so it’s no surprise to see some of Europe’s biggest clubs vying for his signature.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd and Newcastle have identified Guerra as a key target ahead of the January transfer window.

As mentioned, Bayern Munich are also keen on the youngster, so we could potentially see a bidding war take place for him this winter.

Guerra has a release clause of £86m in his current contract, which runs until 2027. Valencia sporting director, Miguel Angel Corona, recently said he expects the midfielder to be an ‘important player’ for the Spanish club for years to come.

It will therefore take a sizeable bid to convince Valencia to sell Guerra in January.

Man Utd ‘ready’ to launch January bid for Guerra

According to reports from Spain, as referenced by FourFourTwo, Man Utd, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are all ‘tracking’ Guerra, and Man Utd are ‘ready’ to launch an offer for him this winter.

It’s claimed that Man Utd are willing to put €50m (£44m) on the table for the Spainiard’s signature, as Erik ten Hag eyes improvements to his midfield.

The Red Devil’s have brought in Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat (loan) this season, but Ten Hag is keen to bring in a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is past his best at the age of 31 and is currently sidelined with an injury.

Eddie Howe, on the other hand, is looking to bring in competition for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff this winter, so Newcastle could also make a bid for Guerra. The report states that Man Utd are closest to making an offer for Guerra, however.

Guerra could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for either of the Premier League rivals, so it will be interesting to see if Man Utd or Newcastle are able to convince Valencia into selling him in January.

