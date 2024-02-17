Manchester United are ready to launch a double raid on Barcelona for two of their big-name stars seemingly cleared to leave – but face a battle with Liverpool over Brazil winger Raphinha, according to a report.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a big summer on the transfer front as British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets to work on rebuilding the Manchester United squad. With cash to spend, and a number of unwanted stars seemingly set to be shipped out, Erik ten Hag’s squad could have a very different look and feel by the time the summer window closes for business.

Of course, a complete transformation cannot happen overnight and Ratcliffe will reportedly focus on the addition of four quality stars during the summer window to help catapult United back among the European elite.

As a result, it has been well reported that Ratcliffe would like to strengthen the spine of his side with a new defender, midfielder and striker coming in.

However, there is also expected to be movement on the United wings, with Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri both currently out on loan and neither expected to have a future at Old Trafford. To that end, Ratcliffe will likely look both players on.

There are also doubts over the long-term future of another United winger in Antony, who has struggled for form this season and only has one goal and one assist to his name from 28 appearances in all competitions this term.

Having cost United a mammoth £85m from Ajax, United can expect a significant hit on their initial investment if they can find a suitor for the 16-cap Brazil winger.

Man Utd battle Liverpool for Raphinha

As a result, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey is backing United to move for Antony’s international teammate Raphinha, who has reportedly been cleared to leave Barcelona this summer.

The inverted right-winger moved to the Nou Camp from Leeds in summer 2022, for a fee which will eventually reach €60m (£51.3m).

After a bright first season, the 27-year-old has fallen out of favour somewhat this season, scoring just four goals so far.

Now according to Bailey, United are preparing to launch a summer bid for his services and amid claims he has been cleared to leave Catalonia for a fee in the region of €50m (£42.8m).

The winger is close friends with United skipper Bruno Fernandes from their days together at Sporting Lisbon and is thought to have been vocal to those in power at Old Trafford about the possibility of a reunion.

However, news that Barcelona are willing to cash on the winger has seemingly alerted a host of other suitors too, not least Liverpool who potentially also see the former Leeds man as an ideal replacement for their talismanic Mo Salah and amid fresh claims he has “100%” decided to leave this summer.

Arsenal are also being tipped up as potential suitors for 20-cap Brazil attacker.

Man Utd ready to step up hunt for Frenkie de Jong

In addition to Raphinha, Manchester United are also reportedly keen on a fresh summer move to prise Frenkie de Jong to the club from Barcelona.

United spent multiple weeks of Ten Hag’s first summer at the helm chasing the Dutchman, only for the player to stand firm and resist their approaches.

However, Ten Hag’s interest in signing him has never faded and, with Casemiro’s future at Old Trafford seemingly up in the air, talk of a move for the classy midfielder has resurfaced in recent days.

And per a recent report, Ratcliffe has vowed to meet Ten Hag’s request to sign the player despite Barca’s likely demand for a massive €100m (£85.5m) fee.

However, the Daily Star reports that United are willing to go as high as £70m for De Jong and believe Barca’s financial woes could see the offer accepted.

Furthermore, and as reported on Friday, United could also look to offer four stars to Barcelona as part of a swap deal for De Jong.

Alternatively, the Red Devils could loom to take both players off their hands in a combined £112.8m double deal, in a move that would give Barca a quick fix for their bank balance and give United an injection of quality in two positions.

