Manchester United have made contact with the family of Paulo Dybala amid claims they are set to launch an official approach for the £89m-rated Juventus forward.

The Argentina attacker has been linked with a move this summer, with United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich said to be among his suitors.

Dybala scored 10 goals in 42 appearances last season but Max Allegri named the 25-year-old on his bench on 10 occasions leading to suggestions Juve might cash in.

Gazzetta Dello Sport brought news on Friday that the Red Devils had made ‘contact’ over a potential move for Dybala.

And now Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) claims that despite Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also being interested, they suggest that United lead the race for Dybala.

Furthermore, it’s claimed United have made contact with his brother, Mariano, over a potential deal and want to lodge an official bid with Juventus in the ‘next few days’.

The Old Lady are understood to be looking for €80m up front with the deal after bonuses amounting to somewhere in the region of €100m.

The report does insist that despite United’s interest that it remains more likely that he will stay at Juventus if they can provide him assurances.

Earlier this summer, Dybala’s brother and agent claimed the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium, means it is highly likely the player will move on.

He said: “There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Turin. He needs a change, he was very much at ease in Italy but now he is no longer.

“Let’s say that Paulo is no longer at ease and happy, as many other Juventus players are no longer well. He is not the only one who will leave. Problem with Ronaldo? No, off the field there is no problem with Cristiano. The problems are on the field: Paulo is young, he has to play.”

Dybala is currently on a salary of around £100,000 a week; money that would certainly not deter United from making a move.

