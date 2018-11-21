Manchester United are set to offer star young forward Marcus Rashford a bumper new deal amid interest from abroad, a report claims.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol recently reported that Real Madrid have a long list of targets as they try and plug the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus, with Rashford included.

Meanwhile, a report from The Times on Tuesday suggested that Juventus have stepped up their interest in signing the England international.

It’s claimed the Italians already had him on their list of prospective targets, but are now ready to make a firm move in the summer in a deal that could set them back as much as £90million.

Rashford started for England in their win over Croatia at Wembley, has made just five Premier League starts this season from 13 appearances and scored just twice.

In September, the Daily Mail claimed Rashford had also been reprimanded by Jose Mourinho after the win over Young Boys in the Champions League.

However, a report from the Daily Star claims that the Red Devils are aware of interest in Rashford from abroad and are ready to reopen talks over a contract extension.

Ed Woodward is apparently keen on tying the 21-year-old down to a new deal before the end of the season, and is willing to offer £150,000-a-week plus bonuses to get it over the line.

Rashford meanwhile is reportedly aware of United’s desperation to tie him down, and is expected to use this as leverage.