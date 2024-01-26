Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd ready to strike as Barcelona do complete U-turn on sale of dominant centre-back; Tottenham target €35m midfielder

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could land a top Barcelona centre-back in the summer the LaLiga giants did a complete U-turn of the player’s long-term future, while Tottenham are ready to follow up their interest in a talented Fenerbahce midfielder who will cost around €35million.

MAN UTD HANDED CHANCE FOR BIG CENTRE-BACK UPGRADE

Barcelona have reportedly changed their stance on Manchester United-linked Jules Kounde, with the LaLiga giants now open to selling the defender.

United have endured problems at centre-back all season, with an injury to Liasnado Martinez early in the campaign causing disruption and the re-signing of old boy Jonny Evans too.

Raphael Varane has struggled to replicate his form from last season, while Harry Maguire’s future remains unclear despite the England man looking more like his old self before being forced onto the sidelines too.

And with Victor Lindelof also touted as a possible summer exit, that could leave just Martinez and leave United having to undergo a major revamp of the position under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

One target who was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past is Kounde, who joined Barcelona in 2022 and played a key part in the club’s LaLiga triumph last season.

United were tentatively tipped as a potential destination for the France international last summer and reports in Spain have now raised questions about his long-term future at the Camp Nou.

Concerns over Kounde form spark Barca U-turn

Manager Xavi has continued to rely upon Kounde, who has featured 26 times this term, but Spanish outlet Sport has claimed that there is an ‘enormous concern’ about the player’s recent form among the club hierarchy and coaching staff.

The 25-year-old was at fault for two goals in Barcelona’s recent Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao, although it was his seventh game of 2024 already.

However, the report from Sport states that Kounde is ‘no longer untouchable’ and explains that the Catalan club could listen to offers for the former Sevilla man, as well as former Chelsea star Andreas Christensen.

Although no fee is mentioned within the report, Barca spent €50m (£42.5m) on Kounde in 2022.

As for other potential targets who are likely to be on Ten Hag’s radar, with the likes of Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, Everton’s Jarrad Brathwaite, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Benfica’s Antonio Silva continue to get a mention.

MARTINEZ OPEN TO LALIGA SWITCH

Internazionale striker Lautaro Martínez, who has been heavily linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd, would be open to a move to LaLiga. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid were due to complete the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus this week, but Los Rojiblancos have put the breaks on a move. (Matteo Moretto)

Real Betis are interested in a move for out of favour West Ham attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals. (Various)

Napoli have officially registered Leander Dendoncker’s contract within Lega Calcio and are preparing to welcome Nehuén Pérez from Udinese, their fifth January signing. (Football Italia)

Juventus striker Matias Soule has turned down an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad. (Sky Italia)

Felipe Anderson’s agreement with Juventus over a free summer transfer is ‘around the corner.’ (Tuttosport)

TOTTENHAM TIPPED FOR MIDFIELD SUMMER SWOOP

Tottenham are expected to follow up their interest in Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymański in the summer, with a €35m fee being mooted. (Przeglad Sportowy)

Kylian Mbappe has received an offer to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer and another to renew his contract with PSG, but the France international remains undecided on his future. (ESPN)

Inter have not confirmed a West Ham bid for top talent Valentin Carboni but are unwilling to sell the 18-year-old starlet for just €11m. (Calciomercato)

Sassuolo are interested in signing Joao Costa from Serie A rivals before the January window shuts. (Gazzetta)

Atletico Madrid are hoping to finalise the signing of Antwerp teenage midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. (ESPN)

Fiorentina have offered €7.5m for Ruben Vargas, but FC Augsburg’s asking price is €10m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Francesco Totti’s son Cristian has officially joined La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on loan from Frosinone until the end of the season. (Football Italia)

Botafogo are looking to make Brazilian right-back Luiz Enrique the club’s most expensive signing at €20m. (Globoesporte)