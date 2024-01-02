Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to stun rivals as transformative £44m centre-back signing nears; Everton in shock loan enquiry for Liverpool man

Giorgio Scalvini could be closing in on a move to Man Utd

Erik ten Hag could be closing in on Manchester United’s first January signing following several reports emerging on Tuesday over a top Italy star, while Everton have reportedly made a shock enquiry to Merseyside rivals Liverpool over a loan move for an attacking midfielder – according to European transfer gossip.

MAN UTD CLOSING IN ON ANOTHER ATALANTA DEAL

Manchester United remain intent on signing a centre-back in the January transfer window and the latest reports suggest they are ready are to agree a £44million deal for main target Giorgio Scalvini.

Tuttosport has revealed that the Premier League giants are in a favoured position to sign the impressive Atalanta star.

Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta also reports that Atalanta are willing to accept a fee in the region of £44m for their prized asset after Erik ten Hag requested to club chiefs to improve the backline in the winter window.

Catalan news agency National adds that United are happy to pay the Italy international’s release clause this month, to further indicate that the looks like it is going to happen.

The 20-year-old defender has impressed some of the biggest clubs in the world with his performances this season, with Tottenham, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus and Real Madrid are all monitoring him.

Scalvini shining in strong Atalanta defence

In the 15 games he has started for Atalanta this season, he has helped them to keep a clean sheet in seven of them.

He has also represented Italy seven times and will almost certainly be a starter by the time Euro 2024 rolls around.

The addition of Scalvini would likely mean an exit for experienced star Rahapen Varane, who remains on the radar of Bayer Munich.

The Spaniard started the defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out but did not cover himself in any glory in a disastrous result for Ten Hag.

REAL MADRID FACING SIX CONTRACT DILEMMAS

Real Madrid risk losing six players in 2024, with several players’ futures unresolved as Los Blancos head into the new year. Contract discussions with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Joselu are all ongoing. (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma have turned their attention to Everton defender Ben Godfrey as they look to bolster Jose Mourinho’s defence in the January transfer window. (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci reveals he rejected a move to Manchester City in 2016, despite an offer worth over €100m for the Bianconeri. (Football Italia)

Las Palmas central defender Mika Marmol has emerged as a top target for Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Stefan Savic. (Mundo Deportivo)

Galatasaray and several Saudi clubs are tracking the progress of Roma and Italy left-back Leonardo Spinazzola. (Corriere dello Sport)

SC Braga are in ongoing negotiations to sell Rodrigo Gomes to Wolverhampton Wanderers for €12m. (Record)

EVERTON MAKE SHOCK APPROACH FOR LIVERPOOL STAR

Everton are, surprisingly, one of three clubs to have asked about a loan deal for Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho in January. (Rudy Galetti)

Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Uruguayan goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez. (AS)

Negotiations are underway between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin after the agreement on personal terms with the Romanian centre-back. Spurs are confident to advance as contacts continue on a daily basis. (Fabrizio Romano)

AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia will return to the club after his loan move to Villarreal was terminated early. (Sky Italia)

Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to ending speculation about his future by agreeing a new contract extension at Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Benfica are interested in signing Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo from Santos. (Globoesporte)

Sevilla have reached an agreement to sign French midfielder Lucien Agoume on loan from Inter Milan. (Estadio Deportivo)