Man Utd ready to accept £22m Barcelona offer for enforcer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to accept a £22million bid from Barcelona for midfielder Ander Herrera this summer.

The Spain star has been short on playing time this season, although United boss Jose Mourinho is a fan and tends to use the 28-year-old in a midfield spoiling role in the bigger games.

However, El Gol Digital reports that Herrera, who is out of contract in 2019, wants to be a regular and is prepared to return home to fulfill his ambitions.

The combative midfielder played under Barca boss Ernesto Valverde during their time together at Athletic Bilbao before he moved to Old Trafford in 2014.

Herrera has won the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time with the Red Devils but has made only 12 starts in the Premier League this season and could be available for as little as £22m.

Valverde is said to be eyeing the United man as a replacement for Barca legend Andres Iniesta, who is off to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season.

Despite not being considered a straight swap, Herrera is in a similar mould to former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho, who arrived at the Nou Camp last summer and has proved to be a relative success so far.

United, meanwhile, have suffered a potential blow to their hopes of landing a new central midfielder this summer after the agent of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic denied claims that his client has agreed a £80m switch to Old Trafford.