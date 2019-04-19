Man Utd ready to battle with Spurs for £40m midfield star

Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for on-loan Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to reports.

Tielemans has impressed since joining Leicester on loan from Monaco in January, but it looks increasingly difficult for them to make it a permanent signing, as bigger clubs hover.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked as they look to bolster their midfield options, but the Daily Mirror claims that Manchester United are serious contenders too.

With fears over the futures of Ander Herrera – who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with PSG – and Paul Pogba, United are searching for long-term reinforcements in the middle of the park. With two goals and three assists in his nine Premier League appearances, 21-year-old Tielemans has shown enough promise to suggest that he could be the answer.

Monaco want somewhere around £40m for the Belgian international, who they signed from Anderlecht two summers ago. Tielemans is under contract until 2022.

Despite the interest from Spurs and United, Brendan Rodgers remains keen on keeping him at Leicester permanently. Even though he may be out of their price range, they could use Adrien Silva, who went the other way on loan in the winter window, as a makeweight in the deal.