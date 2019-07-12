Man Utd ready to bid €31m to land Turkish midfield ace

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a bid for highly-rated Trabzonspor midfielder Yusuf Yazici.

The 22-year-old scored four goals and added two assists in 30 league appearances last campaign as Trabzonspor finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.

And that form has reportedly attracted the attention of the Red Devils, with Turkish website Asist Analiz (via Sport Witness) claiming that United are set to make a ‘giant offer’ for Yazici.

The report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will offer €27m, plus €4m in add-ons for the Trabzonspor captain – with French sides Lille and Monaco also linked with the player in recent weeks.

The Turkey international’s current contract expires in June 2022 and, although he could leave this summer, Trabzonspor’s president Ahmet Agaoglu admits that the club are yet to have an offer that meets their valuation of the player.

United are on the hunt for new midfielders, with Sean Longstaff, Bruno Fernandes, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mario Lemina all linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer as Paul Pogba’s time at the club appears to be coming to an end.

Read more: Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Gremio and Brazil sensation Everton Soares, according to the latest reports.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!