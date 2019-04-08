Man Utd ready to break bank to land replacement for key midfielder

Manchester United are ready to ‘break the bank’ in order to land West Ham and England star Declan Rice this summer, a report claims.

The 20-year-old, who earned his first two caps with the senior England squad during the recent international break, has impressed in his breakout season both domestically and on the international stage.

Rice’s performances have reportedly led to both Manchester clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder, with Ander Herrera reportedly on the way out of Old Trafford and Pep Guardiola needing a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Speaking in an interview earlier this month, Rice insisted he is focused on performing well for West Ham and is not taking note of any speculation.

However his representatives are, and a report from The Independent claims that Rice’s entourage are aware of interest from United and are braced for an approach this summer.

However, it is believed that West Ham will demand as much as £50million for his signature, but that is a fee that Ed Woodward and co. seemingly don’t mind paying.