Man Utd ready to do business with Inter Milan after naming Romelu Lukaku price

Manchester United are ready to do business with Inter Milan after reportedly naming their price for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Serie A giants are now managed by Antonio Conte, after his appointment on Friday morning, with the former Chelsea boss keen on bringing the Belgian attacker to Italy.

Conte is a long-time admirer of the former Everton ace, who moved to Old Trafford in a £75million deal in 2017, and believes his game would suit Italian football.

However, a report in the Daily Mail claims that United want £80m for a player that ended up costing them nearer to £90m after a number of clauses in the deal were quickly triggered.

For his part, Lukaku remains unsure where he will be playing next season, despite alleged showdown talks at Old Trafford earlier this week.

Conte is looking to bring in Lukaku to replace former United target Mauro Icardi, while it has been suggested that another United favourite Ivan Perisic could be part of a swap deal.

Should Lukaku leave, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to add another central striker to his squad – given that Marcus Rashford would be the only contender to take up that role permanently.

Lukaku, who still has three years on his contract with the option of another on top, has scored 28 goals in 55 Premier League starts for the Red Devils.

