Man Utd ready to free up at least £12m to pay-off unwanted duo

Manchester United have reportedly created an emergency fund to pay-off a number of stars they no longer want this summer.

Two of those names are believed to be Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo, with The Sun claiming that United are ready to cut their losses on the striker and defender.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look increasingly unlikely to finish in the top four this season after back-to-back league defeats against Everton and neighbours Manchester City, while they also crashed out of the Champions League to Barcelona.

There has been growing negativity around Old Trafford since Solskjaer was handed the reins on a permanent basis – with United suffering a complete meltdown after initially doing so well during the Norwegian’s caretaker spell in charge.

Solskjaer is expected to be handed significant funds to revamp his squad this summer, although several stars are likely to be shown the door first – with Sanchez and Rojo near the top of that list.

Rojo has made just two Premier League starts since December, while Sanchez made a rare appearance as a substitute in the loss to City on Wednesday night.

The report in The Sun states that United have ‘set up emergency pay-off funds’ to off-load underperforming stars this summer.

A number of high earners, including Rojo and Sanchez, are said to be on their way out – although it will prove an expensive exercise for the Red Devils.

Argentine defender Rojo is said to be demanding at least £6m to leave, as he earns £150,000-a-week and would make £11.5m in the remaining two years of his contract.

Offloading Sanchez would prove even more costly, given his current record wage of £505,000-a-week, with over three years left on his deal.

It is not stated how much United would have to pay to get rid of the Chilean but a source told the newspaper that it won’t come cheap.

“It won’t come cheap and it will affect certain things in the transfer market. There are plans already put in place,” the source revealed.

“There are a few players that want to go but they will need paying off to get them out. The club are setting aside a contingency fund to get certain players moving out in the summer.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!