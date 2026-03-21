Manchester United are ready to make a big offer to Crystal Palace to bring Adam Wharton to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ that the midfielder has with the Eagles.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are keen on signing at least one top-class midfielder in the summer of 2026, potentially two, given that Casemiro will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Back on October 16, 2025, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Wharton is Man Utd’s ‘top target’.

Sources told us at the time that the Crystal Palace midfielder’s name was ‘generating the most buzz at Old Trafford’.

Man Utd have since taken a shine to other midfielders, such as Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, but we understand that Wharton remains a player of keen interest to INEOS.

Sports Boom has now reported that Man Utd are ready to go big for Wharton in the summer transfer window.

The news outlet has claimed that ‘Wharton is the name lighting up Old Trafford’s summer plans’.

Man Utd are said to be ‘ready to launch a £50-60million swoop’ (up to €69m, $80m) for the 22-year-old England international midfielder and have made him ‘their number one target’

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Adam Wharton has ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Crystal Palace – sources

Although Sports Boom has reported that Wharton is Man Utd’s number one midfield target, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently said that it is Nottingham Forest star Anderson.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT this week: “Elliot Anderson is the top target, but Manchester United are going to face competition from Manchester City.”

We can confirm that Wharton remains high on Man Utd’s list of potential signings this summer.

Sources have told Fraser Fletcher that the Red Devils view Wharton as a ‘Manchester United player in the making’ and believe he would favour joining them over others.

Anderson is valued at £100m (€115m, $133.4m) by Forest, and Wharton would be a cheaper option for Man Utd.

Fletcher reported on February 27, 2026, that Wharton has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Palace.

We understand that should a Champions League club offer £60-65m (up to €75m, $87m) for Wharton, then Palace will sell him.

While this would come as good news for Man Utd, sources have told us that Liverpool are keen on Wharton, too.

The defending Premier League champions would be willing to pay the £65m (€75m, $87m) that Palace want for him.

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Meanwhile, Man Utd are in danger of losing a young winger to Leeds United, who are said to be in talks over a deal for him.

Manchester City have entered ‘advanced talks’ to beat Man Utd to the signing of a top English star, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

And finally, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has named the four clubs that Harry Maguire will reject to sign a new contract with Man Utd