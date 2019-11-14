Man Utd ready to move as Juventus lower asking price for midfield target

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are reported to have set a lower asking price for Manchester United target Emre Can.

The Germany international is having a difficult time since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri, playing only 150 minutes of first-team football so far this season.

The former Liverpool man was also dropped from Juve’s Champions League squad, prompting rumours that he could be sold when the January transfer window opens.

Can’s release clause is €50million but reports on Calciomercato state that because he has not been playing regularly, Juve will lower accept a figure of between becaus €30 to €40m for the 25-year-old.

The report also claims that Can could be allowed to leave on loan in the new year, with the option to buy permanently in the summer.

The combative midfielder, who can also play at the back in an emergency, has emerged as a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the Red Devils boss looks to strengthen his squad in early 2020.

United are in need of central midfield numbers after selling Marouane Fellaini last January, while Ander Herrera joined PSG over the summer and there are still major doubts over Paul Pogba’s long-term future at Ole Trafford.

