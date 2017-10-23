Man Utd ready to offer Real star £300k-a-week deal

Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to offer one Real Madrid midfielder a £300k-a-week deal in order to bring him to Manchester United.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are set to rival PSG for two-time Champions League winner Casemiro.

They report that United are willing to offer “a wage packet close to that of top earner Paul Pogba in a bid to convince him to move.”

Meanwhile, The Sun also admits that Mourinho is a big fan of the 25-year-old Brazilian, adding that he is indeed willing to offer a pay packet of £300k-a-week.

However, Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of Casemiro and it was under the Frenchman that he first established himself in Real’s first team.

In addition, United already have a wealth of midfielders on their books, namely Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini.

Herrera has been linked with a possible move to Barcelona recently, so there is a chance that Mourinho is already sizing up replacements.