Man Utd ready to offer unwanted trio as part of huge move for Eriksen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen one of his top targets for Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to the Evening Standard who claims the United manager has been encouraged by the Dane’s refusal so far to accept a new contract to extend his stay in north London.

Eriksen’s current deal expires in the summer of 2020, and despite only having a year left on his deal, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would likely demand a fee of around £100m were he forced to sell the former Ajax man this summer.

The Evening Standard suggests United are readying an opening approach of around £60million with Tottenham in an effort to test the water, and while Spurs are unlikely to accept the bid, it’s claimed United won’t give up easily.

And it’s claimed Solskjaer and United could look to tempt Tottenham into a deal by offering them their pick from unwanted defenders Eric Bailly, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo.

Eriksen is currently earning £70,000 a week at Tottenham, but the club are prepared to double his money in an effort to keep him at the club.

However, the player could yet earn more by signing for United, while interest has also come from Europe in the shape of Real Madrid and, according to the player’s agent, Juventus.

Pochettino shed some light on Eriksen’s future after the midweek victory over Brighton, saying talks will resume over a new deal at the end of the season and that he remains hopeful the 27-year-old will stay.

“I hope and wish Christian can be with us in the future,” said the Spurs manager. “I think Christian and us, we are so open to talk and we will see what happens.”

Left-back Danny Rose has called on Levy to do every possible to keep Eriksen, saying: “It’s vital [that he re-signs]. He links everything up for us. The lads in the changing room trust the people upstairs to hopefully get him to sign.”

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Ajax sensation Hakim Ziyech as a potential replacement for Eriksen should the Dane move on; the Moroccan apparently available for as little as £25million this summer.

The Standard, meanwhile, claims Levy would, understandably, rather sell Eriksen to Real Madrid than strengthen a direct rival in Manchester United.

