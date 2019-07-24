Man Utd ready to offload £242m trio in order to fund double swoop

Manchester United are ready to offload a key trio in order to raise funds to reinvest in the transfer market, according to a report.

The London Evening Standard claims that United have set their respective asking prices for Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Darmian as they aim to tie up deals for Harry Maguire and Sean Longstaff.

Three years after returning to Old Trafford in what was a world-record £89million deal, the 26-year-old has publicly admitted he is open to “a new challenge somewhere else”.

Those comments sent tongues wagging, as did agent Mino Raiola speaking about his client’s desire to leave amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, the report states that it will take a whopping £150million to get United to sell this summer, while they have also apparently set an £80m asking price for Romelu Lukaku.

Over the weekend, it was stated by multiple outlets that Manchester United have rejected Inter Milan’s €60million offer for Lukaku, with United’s main concerns being Inter’s attempts to pay the fee over a two-year period and with a lowly first instalment.

Just two years after joining the Old Trafford giants, the 26-year-old is keen to move onto pastures new and Antonio Conte is keen to bring the striker to Serie A.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also happy to offload Darmian this summer for a fee of around £12million, which makes sense given the bit-part player he has become over the last 12 months.

Alexis Sanchez is also mentioned in the report as someone United would let go of for the right offer, however due to his astronomical wages an asking price is not mentioned.

