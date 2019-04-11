Man Utd ready to offload £40m flop if they land major midfield target

Manchester United are willing to sell midfielder Nemanja Matic this summer should they sign Declan Rice from West Ham, a report claims.

Rice’s performances have apparently led United to monitor the England international closely, with Ander Herrera reportedly on the way out of Old Trafford.

Recent reports even suggested that the Red Devils are ready to ‘break the bank’ in order to land Rice, who they know could cost over £50million in a summer deal.

Now, Sportsmole cites a report from the Irish Independent which suggests that United would be willing to allow Matic to leave should they be successful in their pursuit of Rice.

Matic moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea back in July 2017, joining for a fee of £40million and signing a three-year deal, reuniting with former boss Jose Mourinho in the process.

However, the Serbia international has never really made the desired impact in Manchester despite starting well, and this season his performances have come under intense scrutiny.

The aforementioned report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to throw Rice straight into the starting XI, partnering him with Paul Pogba and another new signing to make up the midfield treatment.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!