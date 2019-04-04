Man Utd ready to offload six in huge Old Trafford summer clear-out

Manchester United are reportedly set for their biggest summer clear-out for four years with as many as six established players possibly leaving Old Trafford.

Sky Sports News claims that United will oversee the biggest exodus of talent since the summer of 2015, when Louis van Gaal sanctioned the departures of half a dozen players, including Angel Di Maria, Robin van Persie and Javier Hernandez.

Midfielder Ander Herrera is said to have already agreed terms with PSG, while Juan Mata is in talks over a move to Barcelona.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled to replicate the form that saw him move to Old Trafford in a swap deal with Arsenal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018, scoring just five goals in 41 appearances for the Red Devils.

It is understood that new permanent boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the final say on Sanchez’s future at United, although wages could prove a stumbling block for any prospective buying clubs.

Antonio Valencia is also expected to leave United after the club opted not to trigger a contract extension, while fellow defender Marcos Rojo has been allowed to train with Argentinian side Estudiantes.

Rojo last played for United in the 2-1 Champions League loss away at Valencia back in December and has featured only three times in total this season.

Matteo Darmian, who was strongly linked with a return to Italy in January, has not featured for United since the 2-1 victory over Brighton on January 19, with Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot ahead of him in the pecking order for the right-back spot.

However, talks with goalkeeper David de Gea are still ongoing over a new contract and United remain hopeful that a deal will get done for the 28-year-old.