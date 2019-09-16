Man Utd ready to revisit £67m offer in January, as Real Madrid’s stance changes

Real Madrid are willing to let Toni Kroos leave the Bernabeu in January in a bid to get their hands on Paul Pogba, claims a report.

Zinedine Zidane is understood to have tried to sign Pogba over the summer, but Los Blancos were unable to agree a deal with United for the France World Cup winner.

Real remain interested in Pogba, who missed the weekend’s win over Leicester with a ankle problem, and it’s been reported that Pogba is keen on a move to Spain.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stance has been that Pogba is integral to his United squad, but the player’s desire to leave may well become too strong to ignore. And one man who may well soften the blow of losing Pogba is Germany World Cup winner Kroos.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda via Bild United submitted a £67m offer for Kroos earlier this year.

That led to Kroos, 29, penning a new contract with Real with the Spanish giants resisting all offers from Old Trafford.

Speaking to the media in May after committing himself to Real until June 2023, Kroos, when asked about Pogba, said: “We can talk about many names. I like this player but nothing changes for me.

“I will continue doing what I’ve done all these years, fighting for my place, playing well, and when I’m at a good level I think I have no problems.”

Now though the landscape may well have changed with director of OK Diario Inda claiming Real are ready to offload Kroos in the winter so they can finally get their hands on Pogba.

United, however, won’t be bullied into letting Pogba leave on the cheap and it’s reported their €180m asking price for the World Cup winner won’t be lowered.

El Chiringuito, as translated by the excellent Sport Witness, claim Madrid are very much intent on bringing in Pogba and, in order to help finance the deal, are willing to include certain players.