Man Utd ready to rival Chelsea for £52m Fiorentina attacker

Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea in making a potential move for highly-rated Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

The 21-year-old, who has won nine senior caps for Italy, has been attracting plenty of interest from some of Europe’s top clubs after scoring 12 goals and providing 16 assists in 82 appearances for the Serie A side.

Chelsea, Napoli, Inter Milan and Juventus have all shown an interest in the talented attacker but now United are also in the running for a player whose days in Florence could be numbered, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims that Chiesa could cost upwards of £52million but that Juve are currently in the driving seat to land the player, having already had dealings with Fiorentina when they signed Federico Bernardeschi last season.

