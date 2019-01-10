Man Utd ready to rival Real Madrid for signing of €110m Serie A hitman

Manchester United are one of the sides who are interested in a move for Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi, according to a report.

Icardi has been with Inter since 2013, but his time with the Serie A giants could soon be coming to an end, with reports suggesting he is far away from agreeing a contract renewal with the club.

While there is plenty of time left on his current deal – which expires in 2021 – it may indicate that he is ready to move on to a new challenge.

Now, Wanda Nara – Icardi’s agent and wife – has revealed that four clubs have shown a desire to sign Icardi, and the player could well be open to a move.

Speaking to the Argentine version of AS, Nara said: “The renewal of Icardi with Inter is very far away today. We are far from reaching an agreement, we have not yet received a satisfactory proposal from Inter.

“I do not deny that on any moment we can reach an agreement, but today we are very far. It is not logical to renew the contract for the amount of money that Mauro already earns. We believe that Mauro deserves more.

“There are very important clubs interested in Mauro, the two most important clubs in Spain, with whom we have excellent relationships, plus an English and a French team.”

Recent reports from the Daily Mirror have suggested that Chelsea are viewing Icardi as a possible upgrade for Alvaro Morata, who could leave for Sevilla, Dortmund or Atletico Madrid.

However, Don Balon report on Thursday that Icardi is also a target for Manchester United and Real Madrid, and both sides could launch £99million.

It is possible that a potential new United boss could seek an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku, who has struggled for form this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are struggling domestically and have failed to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus.

