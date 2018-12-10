Manchester United are ready to sell an £85million-rated star to fund a huge move for a Paris Saint-Germain forward, a report claims.

Recent reports had suggested that United are set to offer star young forward Marcus Rashford a bumper new deal amid interest from abroad.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol recently reported that Real Madrid have a long list of targets as they try and plug the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus, with Rashford included.

Meanwhile, a report from The Times on Tuesday suggested that Juventus have stepped up their interest in signing the England international.

It’s claimed the Italians already had him on their list of prospective targets, but are now ready to make a firm move in the summer in a deal that could set them back as much as £90million.

Now, Don Balon are claiming that United are willing to part with Rashford for £85million in order to help fund a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Mourinho is apparently keen on adding a world-class forward to his ranks, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku struggling to impress so far.

In November, Pep Guardiola emphatically dismissed speculation that Manchester City are lining up a £200million bid for Mbappe.

The France forward ended up moving from Monaco to PSG in an initial loan deal, having also been strongly linked with a switch to LaLiga giants Real Madrid, as well as Arsenal.

