Man Utd ready to sign three players as part of major summer overhaul

Manchester United have reportedly identified three summer signings that they must made in order to overhaul their squad.

Mourinho parted company with United last month, having lost the confidence of a board that offered him an improved contract in January 2018.

Since he left Old Trafford, United have won six straight games in all competitions under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, chief executive Ed Woodward and the United board are aware that there are still areas of the squad in need of investment.

Their report claims that the Red Devils have identified three positions where they are looking to buy new players during the summer.

A full-back will apparently be signed in order to cover for the exit of Antonio Valencia, while the club will also finally sign a centre-back, a year after Mourinho requested one.

It is also reported that United will look to bring in a new centre-forward, despite Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all being able to play the role.