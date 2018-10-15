Manchester United are reportedly prepared to splash out a word-record fee to land a replacement for unsettled goalkeeper David de Gea.

Speculation continues over the long-term future of the Spain stopper at Old Trafford, with De Gea yet to commit himself to a new contract at United.

The latest reports suggest that French giants PSG are ready to swoop for the 27-year-old, who is holding back on penning a fresh deal while there remains uncertainty over Jose Mourinho’s future at the club.

To that end, Don Balon claims that United are planning for life without their No.1 and are ready to splash out £88million for Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

That fee would represent a new world record for a goalkeeper, eclipsing the £71m Chelsea paid Athletic Bilbao for Kepa Arrizabalaga over the summer.

For their part, United are still trying to convince one of their longest serving players to stay but with the club seemingly going through yet another rebuilding phase, after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, it would appear that De Gea is craving for a more settled environment.

Under-pressure Mourinho, meanwhile, reportedly fears that he will be sacked by United because of the owner of Salford City. Read the full story here…

