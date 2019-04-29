Man Utd ready to trigger €120m release clause for LaLiga star

Manchester United are seriously considering launching a €120million summer move for Jan Oblak should David de Gea leave, a report claims.

De Gea’s future at Manchester United has been thrown into further doubt recently after recent high-profile errors and no sign that he will pen fresh terms at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard was culpable for Chelsea’s leveller in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, parrying a long-range Antonio Rudiger shot which let Marcos Alonso steal in and score, cancelling out Juan Mata’s opener on his 31st birthday.

De Gea made a fine save from Gonzalo Higuain in the dying seconds but the major talking point was his latest error, hot on the heels of high-profile mistakes against Manchester City in midweek and Barcelona earlier this month.

United’s hopes of a top-four Premier League finish are out of their hands following the result but Solskjaer publicly backed De Gea before this weekend and again following his latest clanger.

And ESPN claim that the Red Devils are thinking about ‘triggering’ Oblak’s €120million release clause at Atletico, which only increased by €20million when he signed a new contract in April.

The report adds that the United board think the fee would ‘be excellent value for a player considered one of the world’s best in his position.’

Sources have reportedly told ESPN that Oblak – like team-mate Antoine Griezmann – wants to see more top players arrive at Atletico Madrid in order for him to feel more confident that they can challenge Barcelona.

However, the possibility of United failing to qualify for the Champions League this season would hit their attempts to sign Oblak hard as the goalkeeper ‘would only leave Atletico for a team playing in the Champions League.’