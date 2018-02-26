Man Utd ready to trigger Serie A hitman’s £97m release clause

Manchester United are reportedly ready to trigger Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi’s £97million release clause this summer.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form for the Italian giants this season, notching 18 goals in Serie A, but there have been strong rumours that he could be tempted to move on at the end of the season.

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport reports that Inter are hoping to move quickly to sign Icardi to a new deal but that negotiations have so far been slow and that has prompted United, amongst others, to try and sign the prolific star.

Jose Mourinho will have a battle on his hands to land the Argentine, however, as both Real Madrid and PSG are also firm admirers of the player.

Real are looking for fresh attacking talent as they look to revamp their squad this summer, while PSG are hoping to replace the aging Edinson Cavani with Icardi.

However, a report in The Sun on Monday claims that United are ready to strike the first blow in their bid to bring in Icardi.

For their part, Inter remain keen on keeping the player but are having issues over contract talks.

Indeed, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio had a message for Icardi’s wife Wanda Nara – who also acts as his agent – after she had spoken out.

He said: “The more we talk about renewing, the more we slow things down.”

Nara had said last week that “big teams showed their appreciation” for her husband last summer, hinting that a move could well be on the cards.

“I’m taking care of his future,” said Nara.

“At the very least, I must listen to them and evaluate the conditions and situation.

“Big clubs also wanted him in the past, but Mauro has always chosen Inter.

“He’s done a lot for these colours and never doubted what shirt he wanted to wear.

“He was chosen to be their captain at the age of 22, and unlike what’s been said, he has an excellent relationship with his team-mates.

“He wants the best for Inter, like Ausilio does, but I, and only I, will take care of Mauro’s future.

“Therefore, I have to evaluate his options: everything goes through me, so whoever wants Icardi must knock on my door first.”

The Argentina frontman has scored an impressive 89 goals and added 21 assists in 147 Serie A games since the 2013-14 season.

