Manchester United are still very much in the hunt to sign Krzysztof Piatek and could be set to launch a January approach for the AC Milan striker, claims a report.

United have been short of goals and lacking in options following the summer exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez and are said to be considering a number of options ahead of the January transfer window.

And while a report on Friday appeared to rule out deals for two veteran striker targets, the Daily Telegraph claims United are intent on pushing forward with their initial interest in AC Milan star Piatek.

The Pole is currently going through something of a goalscoring drought with just one strike in open play in his last 13 games – and that has led to talk that Milan could be willing to sell him to the highest bidder when the transfer window reopens.

And according to the Telegraph, as cited by Calciomercato, United could be set to make a January approach for the player of around €40m (£34.89m), though it’s believed Milan would be hoping to reach a figure of nearer €50m (£43.6m).

However it appears United are not alone in their pursuit, as according to reports on both Pianeta Milan and Calciomercato.it, Barcelona are also keen, having identified the former Genoa man as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Meanwhile, a report on the same website claims that Chelsea have now ended their pursuit of Piatek, having previously been suggested they would move for if their transfer sanctions were lifted in January.

Instead, they want to focus on England striker Tammy Abraham, who has eight goals in eight Premier League matches so far this season.

Piatek only last month revealed his love of the English game, but named another Premier League giant as his favoured club as a boy.