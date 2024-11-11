Manchester United have taken the first steps towards signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku in 2025, and why the free-scoring Frenchman could leave Stamford Bridge despite his incredible scoring record this term has been revealed.

Nkunku cost Chelsea £52m when signed from RB Leipzig in 2023. The versatile forward’s first season in England was ravaged by injury and since the arrival of Enzo Maresca, he’s largely been overlooked in the Premier League.

Nkunku has racked up just 154 minutes of action in the EPL this season, though that’s not prevented the attacker from making an eye-catching impact in cup competitions.

Indeed, Nkunku has scored six goals in the Conference League and three goals in the League Cup. Overall, his 10 goals across all competitions this year have come from just 688 minutes.

However, Sky Germany recently claimed Nkunku is dissastisfied with his lack of opportunities in the Premier League. And according to a fresh update from French outlet L’Equipe, Man Utd could capitalise.

It’s claimed the Red Devils have enquired about signing Nkunku in 2025 and the club are open to making a move as early as the January window.

L’Equipe echoed claims Nkunku is unhappy with his playing time at Chelsea while also adding the Blues would be receptive to cashing in for the right price.

When could Nkunku join Man Utd?

L’Equipe touted the idea of a winter window switch, though Sky Germany stressed a summer move at the end of the 2024/25 season is a far likelier outcome.

Nkunku can play at centre-forward, No 10 or on either flank. But unfortunately for the Frenchman, Chelsea boss Maresca has already settled on his starters in each of those positions.

Nicolas Jackson is Maresca’s go-to option at striker. Cole Palmer has settled into the No 10 role, with Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto preferred on the flanks.

Nkunku also faces stiff competition from the likes of Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk when Maresca chooses to rest and rotate.

Jadon Sancho – currently on loan from Man Utd – must also be contended with. Sancho’s loan spell contains a conditional obligation to buy that will be triggered if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

Elsewhere, Paul Merson has claimed Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes is the only player who can be considered “safe” from a potential exodus when Ruben Amorim arrives.

In other news, Roberto De Zerbi has revealed why he chose Marseille over Man Utd when taking the next step in his managerial career.

Finally, Amorim has told reporters in Portugal he will NOT sign any Sporting players for Man Utd in the January window. All bets for the summer and beyond are off, however.

