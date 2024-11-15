Man Utd, Real Madrid set for demoralising transfer blow as Bayern cave over key man’s staggering demands

Manchester United, Real Madrid and other interested suitors look set for huge disappointment when it comes to trying to sign an outstanding Bayern Munich talent in 2025.

Jamal Musiala is being courted by a number of top clubs, given that his existing deal with the Bundesliga giants runs out in the summer of 2026, with Manchester City and Liverpool also heavily linked in the past.

Indeed, United‘s interest blew up recently when it was reported that the Germany international would be delivered as Ruben Amorim’s first signing after replacing Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hotseat.

However, SPORT reports that Bayern are ready to cave over the midfielder’s contract demands as they see Musiala as a key part of their future.

The Bavarian side had previously opened talks with the attacking midfielder but were reluctant to offer him the salary he was demanding, but with so many interested clubs sniffing around the player they have decided not to risk losing one of European football’s top talents.

SPORT adds that recent talks between Bayern and Musiala’s entourage have been positive and that an agreement is much closer now than ever before.

The new deal will be on Musiala’s terms and will make him the highest-paid player in the squad.

Indeed, once the renewal is complete, Musiala is expected to earn a staggering €22million per year including bonuses in an effort to keep the likes of United and Real Madrid at bay.

Musiala opens up on Bayern future

Speaking ahead of Germany’s UEFA Nations League fixtures with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary, Musiala once again refused to identify whether talks between himself and Bayern are ongoing – despite the last reports.

“Signing a new deal at Bayern or not?” he began. “I can’t say much about the contract topic. My focus is on the DFB [Germany] team and I want to concentrate on the international matches for now”.

Probed on whether he has ambitions to remain at the Allianz Arena, Musiala added: “I’m happy in Munich, I can say that.”

One Bayern player thinks it’s a no-brainer for Musiala to extend his stay in Munich, with veteran forward Thomas Muller adding: “It’s quite clear that he should stay at Bayern. That’s the clear plan of everyone who supports FC Bayern.

“He’s hard-working, has quality and the environment to play well. He’s very important for our game because he does things that allow us to move forward productively and [he] keeps every defensive line busy.

“On a scale of 1 to 10? Well he’s playing at the number 10 position – so, yes, he’s close to that (10). The exchange [between Musiala and Bayern] is very good. I think they’ll come together.”

IN FOCUS – How Musiala compared to some of the Prem’s best last season