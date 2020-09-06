Reason emerges why Man Utd refused to rival Chelsea for Kai Havertz

Manchester United had no intention of meeting Kai Havertz’s asking price as they opted against a move for the attacking midfielder.

The Bayer Levekusen star sealed a £71million transfer to Chelsea earlier this week, becoming the second-most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Havertz became the seventh addition of a busy summer for Frank Lampard’s men, after Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Xavier Mbuyamba, Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva all arrived.

And now MEN Sport claims that the Red Devils had no interest in moving for Havertz, particularly while they were trying to land Jadon Sancho.

The report adds that Havertz was viewed as an alternative to the England man rather than an additional signing.

United completed a £34.6m deal to sign Donny van de Beek earlier in the week, while Sancho would cost in excess of £100m if United did finally get the deal over the line.

A figure of £150m for both players would have been a total United have never exceeded in a single summer transfer window on permanent additions.

Havertz had claimed back in June that he wanted a move to England, although he only wanted to join a side playing in the Champions League.

That opened the door for United, who eventually finished third in the table, but they only ever had eyes on Sancho.

Havertz will join up with his new Chelsea teammates after Germany’s Nations League clash with Switzerland on Sunday.

As for United, they remain in the hunt for new signings – with Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon reportedly offered to them in an £18m deal.

