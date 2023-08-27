Man Utd receive unexpected boost to aid Harry Maguire sale after talks resume with West Ham

West Ham United have got back in touch for the signing of Harry Maguire and are now willing to contribute towards the pay-off he wants before he leaves Manchester United, a report has claimed.

Earlier this month, West Ham agreed a deal in principle with Man Utd to sign Maguire. They also successfully sorted out personal terms, but the move has been held up for a few reasons. Maguire’s current club would be eager to sign a replacement before sanctioning the sale, while the player himself would want paying off with a bonus in acknowledgement of the fact he would go on to earn a lower salary in east London.

Therefore, reports a couple of weeks ago indicated that Maguire’s move from Man Utd to West Ham was now off. The fact that the Hammers have since signed Konstantinos Mavropanos to play in his centre-back position could have put the final nail in the coffin for the England international’s hopes of making the move.

However, a surprising update from The Sun has revealed that West Ham have actually revived their pursuit of Maguire, just a few days before the transfer window is due to close. Now, they are willing to help out Man Utd with their severance package for the defender.

Man Utd have been willing to give Maguire £6m before selling him, but in theory he could earn more by sitting through the remaining two years of his contract at Old Trafford and agreeing a deal elsewhere as a free agent afterwards.

Therefore, the report claims West Ham have now told Man Utd they would be willing to contribute towards Maguire’s bonus if it helps facilitate a last-ditch transfer. However, the deal is still said to be a long way off, meaning it may be a race against time for it to happen this summer.

Maguire is yet to make an appearance for Man Utd this season. Their starting centre-back partnership for all three of their Premier League matches so far has been Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. There is also Victor Lindelof to compete with, while reports have indicated that Jonny Evans may have earned himself a contract for the season after returning to the club over the summer following his release by Leicester City.

When Maguire’s chances will come if he stays at Man Utd remains to be seen. Even after the Mavropanos deal, there still would seem to be more space for Maguire at West Ham instead. But similar complications to those that put the move on the backburner in the first place are still lingering.

