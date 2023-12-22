Man Utd on red alert as Bundesliga striker opens up to January loan move amid Arsenal competition

Manchester United have discovered that long-term target Benjamin Sesko could be free to join them on loan in the January transfer window, but Arsenal are also among the interested parties, a report has revealed.

It has only been a few months since Sesko’s last transfer – a pre-arranged move within the Red Bull network from Salzburg to Leipzig – but a lack of regular game time at his new destination is already prompting questions about his future.

According to 90min, Sesko is now open to the idea of leaving RB Leipzig on loan in January. Moreover, he would specifically welcome an entry into the Premier League.

There, he has at least four suitors. Manchester United are one of his main admirers and could bring him in as a replacement for Anthony Martial, who is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave before then in January.

The report claims Sesko could be available on loan with an obligation to buy, which means Man Utd could end up signing him permanently in the summer.

It is implied that the fee could be in the region of £40m, around double what Leipzig paid their sister club for his services earlier this year.

Man Utd are not the only potential bidders, since Sesko is also said to be of interest to Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

As things stand, there does not appear to be any outright leading candidate to sign the Slovenia international, who is eager to make a name for himself at Euro 2024 and could get himself in shape for it by proving himself at a new club.

His chances of earning more opportunities with Leipzig seem slim while their fellow summer signing, Lois Openda (who arrived from Lens and has also supposedly caught Man Utd’s attention) is in such fine form.

Where would Sesko fit in?



At Man Utd, he could have a bigger role, especially while recent recruit Rasmus Hojlund continues his wait for his first Premier League goal.

Arsenal’s need for a new striker stems from injury issues for Gabriel Jesus, while Newcastle similarly have concerns about Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Chelsea, meanwhile, want a higher pedigree centre-forward than they currently have. They already did business with RB Leipzig in the summer to sign Christopher Nkunku.

Sesko could be one of the next players to move from Leipzig to the Premier League, perhaps a lot earlier than expected.

Leipzig still have the 20-year-old under contract until 2028, but might be tempted to let go sooner if they can turn a profit on him.

A first experience of playing in the Premier League could follow for a player who has been recommended by various scouts as someone suitable for the English game.

