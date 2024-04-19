An Ajax star has discussed a possible move to Man Utd or Arsenal

Ajax star Brian Brobbey has taken his future into his own hands by revealing how much he is worth and naming Manchester United and Arsenal as two of the three clubs he might join next.

Brobbey is a 22-year-old centre-forward who came through the Ajax academy before joining RB Leipzig in July 2021. But Brobbey’s time in Germany did not go to plan and he ended up returning to Ajax on loan in January 2022, with the move then being made permanent six months later.

Over two spells, the Dutchman has managed 48 goals and 17 assists in 115 games for Ajax.

While the Eredivisie giants have endured one of their worst seasons in their modern history this campaign, Brobbey has done well on a personal level.

His record stands at 21 goals and 10 assists from 39 matches, which includes a goal in Ajax’s recent league win over FC Twente.

Brobbey has repeatedly been linked with a move to Man Utd, as Erik ten Hag knows the attacker well from their time together at Ajax.

Should Ten Hag remain in charge of Man Utd this summer, then there is a good chance the Red Devils will enter talks with Ajax for Brobbey’s capture.

The one-cap Netherlands international has now conducted an eye-catching interview in which he has discussed his future.

Man Utd, Arsenal-linked star ‘about to blossom’

Not only has Brobbey named how much he will be worth later this year, but he has also revealed the three clubs he would love to sign for.

“I’m about to blossom,” he said. “If I see myself and how I have played in the last few months, I think I am doing quite well. I still want to achieve many great things in my career, such as playing for a very big football club.

“Real Madrid is a beautiful club. Arsenal, Manchester United… How much am I worth? After the European Championships, €80m (£68.5m). Going to the European Championships is also a dream of mine.

“If I can score a goal, I promote myself even more and increase my value. If I succeed, I’m doing well. I have to score that goal. I want to pay Ajax back. Of course I left, but they brought me back. I want to make sure I have been worth it.”

Brobbey’s comments will give Man Utd even more encouragement over striking a summer deal for him. Although, Arsenal could now enter the race, as Mikel Arteta is also in need of a new striker.

Madrid, though, are unlikely to swoop in for Brobbey. They already have Endrick arriving in the summer, while Kylian Mbappe is expected to join on a free transfer when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

