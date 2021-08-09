Man Utd refusal prompts emergence of new target amid transfer U-Turn

The high demands of Man Utd, combined with their refusal to soften their stance has led to a potential transfer stalling, per a reliable source.

Man Utd have already committed to splashing out around £114m this summer. Jadon Sancho is officially a Red Devil after a protracted transfer saga, while the finish line is finally in sight for Raphael Varane.

The pair will walk straight into Man Utd’s first eleven, but their summer business may not end there.

The club are understood to still be high on the idea of landing Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier.

The 30-year-old would provide a different dimension than current right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, various reports have speculated exits must first be sanctioned before further new faces can arrive.

One player who could leave and clear the pathway to a Trippier arrival further is Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese full-back, 22, excelled on loan with AC Milan last year. His displays were so impressive, in fact, that Milan harbour ambitions of bringing him back on board once more.

But according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd’s high demands are preventing progress from being made.

He tweeted Man Utd are ‘not accepting less than €4/5m loan fee for Diogo Dalot.’ The size of that loan fee was previously reported in late July, and it appears Man Utd have not softened their stance.

That sum is proving difficult for Milan to stomach, and per Romano, they have lined up an alternative instead.

He added Milan are ‘in talks with Roma to sign Alessandro Florenzi on loan with a buy option’.

Sport Witness echo that sentiment, though indicate Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriziola is on their radar instead.

Nevertheless, it appears Dalot’s potential return to Milan is looking increasingly unlikely. Though that may end up working in Man Utd’s favour.

That’s because Romano concluded Man Utd may be prepared to perform a U-Turn amid his stellar form in pre-season and keep Dalot at Old Trafford next year.

Should Dalot remain, however, Man Utd’s desire to land Trippier would likely diminish.

Aston Villa seal Man Utd switch

Meanwhile, Axel Tuanzebe has sealed a loan return to Aston Villa after extending his contract with Manchester United.

Tuanzebe spent 18 months on loan with Villa between January 2018 and the summer of 2019, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League. But while Villa have established themselves in the top-flight again since, Tuanzebe has not been able to continue his progression.

The defender has played in just 14 Premier League games since his return to Old Trafford. Although he has found more space in cup competitions. Even so, with Raphael Varane set to arrive to crowd the defence even more, it made sense for Tuanzebe to seek other opportunities.

A return to Villa has been suggested for a while and the club have now got the deal over the line. Rather than a permanent transfer, it is another loan deal. Tuanzebe has also extended his contract at his parent club until 2023, with the option for a further year.

The next of those years will be spent at Villa, though, as he aims to build up more regular gametime.

