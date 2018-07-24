Man Utd refuse to pay £80m for winger, turn to international team-mate

Manchester United will not pay £80m for Jose Mourinho target Ivan Perisic so they will turn to his Croatian teammate Ante Rebic, according to The Independent.

United are struggling to complete a deal for a wide player, with Chelsea reluctant to do business for Willian and Inter Milan in no mood to sell Perisic on the cheap.

Gareth Bale is once again mentioned as a target, but he is described as ‘more of an Ed Woodward target than a Mourinho one’.

Mourinho’s target is now apparently Rebic, who has recently joined Eintracht Frankfurt for a nominal fee after a successful loan spell.

Rebic fits the bill as a player who can play either as an old-fashioned centre-forward or as a wide player.

I would rather sign no RW option than sign Ante Rebić, average player. #mufc — Aidan Walsh 🇫🇷 (@AidanWalshMUFC) July 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted a big-name signing could be on the way to Old Trafford, while Mourinho has admitted he wants two more signings this summer.

