Manchester United regret handing David de Gea his new contract in 2019 because of the precedent it set for the rest of the squad, a report claims.

De Gea has largely enjoyed a stellar career at Old Trafford since signing from Atletico Madrid. Following the move, he has racked up 441 appearances and will be remembered fondly. However, in the past few seasons since signing his new deal, he has not produced his best form. Instead, he has dropped off.

The extension saw the 30-year-old take home £375,000 per week. That salary not only made him the highest-paid player at United, but also in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, some officials at United ‘regret’ handing the contract out.

That is because the club went against their desire to install a suitable wage structure at the club. After flop Angel di Maria earned £280,000 per week, for instance, United reportedly said they would not agree such another big contract.

As such, De Gea’s deal – like Di Maria’s – was a gamble and one that has not paid off due to his poor form.

Not only that, but the Spanish stopper’s mammoth deal created more wage disparity at Old Trafford between the highest and lowest earners.

Indeed, the move could now have a big say on how United handle Paul Pogba’s situation.

July 26 Transfer Chatter - Koulibaly a wanted man, Dortmund beat Liverpool to forward and Lacazette out? Kalidou Koulibaly is the subject of interest from three clubs, Borussia Dortmund beat Liverpool to Dutch for forward and Alexandre Lacazette is available, all in today's transfer chatter.

The Athletic adds that the Red Devils face paying the French midfielder £400,000 per week to convince him to stay.

However, reports have claimed that Pogba has rejected the offer of a new contract as he seeks a new challenge. Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as potential suitors.

Unlike De Gea – who was recently alongside Everton’s Jordan Pickford in making a strew of Premier League errors – Pogba enjoyed some of his best form last season.

De Gea has since lost his place at Old Trafford to England international Dean Henderson.

Varane, Man Utd transfer close

Amid the doubt over Pogba’s future, United are reportedly close to making a key arrival in Raphael Varane.

The Real Madrid defender is closing in on the move to Manchester from the Spanish capital.

In fact, recent reports from Spain have claimed that the deal is now just a matter of days away from being completed.