Adrien Rabiot has once again emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United, who reportedly hope to sign the midfielder as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

At this stage it remains uncertain when that window will open, given that all major leagues currently remain suspended, but the majority of teams are continuing to identify their top targets.

And the latest reports suggest that the Red Devils are back in for a player who they having been chasing for more than two years, in Juve ace Rabiot.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, United scouted Rabiot earlier this season, and have made plans to swoop for him when the football world gets back to normality.

The 25-year-old could have moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer but opted to head to reigning Serie A champions Juve instead.

The France international has gone on to establish himself in Maurizio Sarri’s first XI but despite that, the Turin outfit are still said to be ready to listen to offers for Rabiot.

Juve are conscious of the fact that they could make a small fortune by selling a player that cost them nothing, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still said to be looking for an upgrade on Nemanja Matic – despite the club picking up the one-year option to extend the Serbian’s contract.

Before joining Juventus, Rabiot spent his entire career with PSG after progressing through their academy, making 227 appearances for the French giants and winning a whopping 18 trophies.

His potential arrival in Manchester could lead to shake-up in United’s midfield, with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard continuing to be linked with moves away from the club and Solskjaer also said to be in the market for the likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Donny Van de Beek.

Meanwhile, United, Liverpool and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen is reportedly the subject of a shock transfer bid from an unnamed club.

According to French outlet Telefoot, Lille have received an offer of £75million including bonuses for their 21-year-old striker, who has also been linked with Tottenham and Inter Milan.

However, another report on Sunday claims that the mystery bidder could be Newcastle, who are expected to be very active in the summer transfer market if their Saudi takeover is allowed to go through. Read more…