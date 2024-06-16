Manchester United have reportedly ramped up their efforts to beat Arsenal and other suitors to the capture of a top France-based midfielder this summer.

It’s expected to be a bust summer of ins and outs as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s newly-formed football operations team revamp a United squad that massively underperformed this past season, bar the FA Cup triumph that was one of the key factors behind Erik ten Hag keeping his job when he looked certain of the sack.

Ten Hag is looking to bolster the spine of his team, with central defence and the engine room of his midfield key areas in need of addressing for the Dutchman.

Ratcliffe hopes that the arrival of Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton deals with the first part – if the two clubs can compromise over the transfer fee.

Another player who has been tipped to move to Old Trafford in recent times is versatile attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Simons completed a move to PSG in 2021 before returning to his native Netherlands in search of regular game-time with PSV.

He produced a stellar Eredivisie campaign in 2022/23, notching 19 goals and adding eight assists to convince PSG to trigger a £5million buyback clause in his PSV contract.

However, he was immediately loaned out to RB Leipzig at the start of this past season and showcased his qualities once again with eight goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga.

At this stage, Simons’ future remains uncertain in Paris, with French publication L’Equipe stating that ‘nothing has been decided’ for a player who is yet to convince PSG that he is worth regular game time.

Simons will officially be a PSG player again from July 1 but is currently out in Germany with the Netherlands for Euro 2024, where he was handed a start for their group opener against Poland.

Three options for Simons this summer

It’s reported that there are currently three options available to the 21-year-old this summer: a reintegration back into Luis Enrique’s squad, a sale or another loan.

L’Equipe adds that Simons plans to communicate his preference after the Euros, with United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all said to have ‘expressed their interest’.

Of the three options mentioned, a loan appears the most likely again – especially given that a large proportion of the sum from a permanent transfer would go to PSV rather than PSG, due to the agreement they reached last year.

Simons, who is currently valued at €60million (£51m), has a contract in Paris that runs until the summer of 2027.

However, he’s purely focused in everything Netherlands as they bid to win the Euros in Germany.

Indeed, speaking to Eindhoven Dagblad earlier this month, Simons said: “I will make a decision after the European Championships and a short break.

“I want to be focussed on the tournament because that is my current priority and afterwards already will speak with PSG.”