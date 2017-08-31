Man Utd reignite interest in £40million attacker

There could be one last twist in Manchester United’s attempts to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

Reports on Thursday are claiming that a deal for the Croatian could be back on, ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm.

Jose Mourinho is still said to be chasing a winger, despite United’s outstanding start to the season – during which both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have successfully played out wide.

United’s last offer for the 28-year-old was £35million but Inter wanted closer to £40m and reports from Italy have since suggested that the player was ready to extend his stay with the Nerazzurri.

However, it would appear that there could yet be some final-day drama – if United are, infact, still keen on strengthening their squad at this late stage of the window.