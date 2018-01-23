Mourinho to move to renew Sanchez, Ozil axis at Man Utd

Manchester United are still reportedly interested in signing Mesut Ozil despite the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at the club.

Sanchez arrived in a swap deal from the Gunners on Monday night, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction, but reports are claiming that Jose Mourinho retains an interest in Germany star Ozil.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is said to be demanding a salary of around £300,000-a-week to pen a new deal at The Emirates.

For their part, Arsenal are confident that the former Real Madrid man will stay, but The Independent claims that United will still try and tempt Ozil to join them on a free in the summer.

Questions have already been put to Gunners boss Arsene Wenger about how Ozil and new signing Mkhitaryan can feature in the same team, to which he replied: “They can play together.

“How efficient will that work? It will be down to the qualities of both players.

“Mkhitaryan has the qualities to integrate into our game. He has a good team attitude. He’s very versatile. He can play in all kinds of positions. ‘He is very versatile and it should help us going forward.

“Henrikh can bring quality of creativity, technical stability and experience.”

Ozil is being tipped to replace Juan Mata in the United side, but there will also be questions asked about Jesse Lingard’s future, despite the England star proving to be a influential figure for Mourinho this season.